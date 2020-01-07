UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Escalation Of Fighting In Idlib Forces Some 300,000 Civilians To Flee Homes - UN

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:14 PM

Escalation of Fighting in Idlib Forces Some 300,000 Civilians to Flee Homes - UN

The worsening humanitarian situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib has forced at least 300,000 civilians to leave their homes since mid-December, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The worsening humanitarian situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib has forced at least 300,000 civilians to leave their homes since mid-December, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Tuesday.

"At least 300,000 civilians have fled their homes in southern Idleb since mid-December, following a sharp escalation in hostilities," OCHA's Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis Mark Cutts said in a statement, adding that over three million civilians remain trapped in the war zone, the vast majority of them being women and children.

The UN official noted that those displaced were facing health risks amid cold winter temperatures.

He also said that the total number of people who had been displaced by fighting in Idlib in the last eight months had reached 700,000.

Idlib remains the last militant stronghold in Syria. Damascus launched a new operation to regain control over the province in November. In August, the Syrian government conducted the first operation in Idlib, during which it seized parts of Hama and Idlib provinces that had been controlled by militants since 2014, including the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun, and also gained access to the M5 highway linking Damascus and Aleppo.

Related Topics

Militants United Nations Syria Damascus Idlib Aleppo August November Women Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Literary Cafe in Al Heera

31 minutes ago

Aima Baig out with friends in chilly weather

36 minutes ago

Emirati employees at ADNOC to see increase in pens ..

46 minutes ago

Confusion over South African position on four-day ..

2 minutes ago

Killer of two persons arrested from Karachi

2 minutes ago

Senate Committee on Finance approves Anti-Money la ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.