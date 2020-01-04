UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Escalation Of US-Iran Tensions Poses Huge Risks To Energy Market, Global Economy - Expert

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

Escalation of US-Iran Tensions Poses Huge Risks to Energy Market, Global Economy - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The rising tensions in the middle East, propelled by the US-authorized killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, may hurt the developing countries that rely on energy imports, while also shadowing the growth of the global economy, Vivek H. Dehejia, professor of economics at Carleton University in Ottawa, told Sputnik.

Tensions are high across the Middle East after Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump. Following the incident, oil prices grew by 4 percent reaching reach $69 a barrel, the highest since the attacks on Saudi Aramco's facilities in September.

"The tensions triggered off by the recent US action against the top Iranian general poses large risks both to the energy market and the global economy, whose prospects had begun to improve marginally in the past few months.

A big and prolonged spike in oil prices is bad news not just for ... emerging economies such as India but large energy-importing economies in the advanced world," Dehejia, who is also an expert on India and emerging economies, said.

However, energy exporters such as Russia and Canada may benefit from the rising oil prices at least in the short-term, the expert noted and added that the hike in oil prices may persist "for weeks or even months, depending on the magnitude and nature of the crisis."

As Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has vowed to take revenge on the United States over the assassination of Soleimani, many fear that the rising escalation will lead to disruption in oil supply from the Middle East.

Related Topics

India World Russia Canada Oil Trump Saudi Ottawa Baghdad Lead United States Middle East May September Market From Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

1 hour ago

Senate to meet on Monday

1 hour ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

57 minutes ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

57 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Spoke to US Ambassador after ..

57 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US of Violating Internatio ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.