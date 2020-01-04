Escalation of US-Iran Tensions Poses Huge Risks to Energy Market, Global Economy - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The rising tensions in the middle East, propelled by the US-authorized killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, may hurt the developing countries that rely on energy imports, while also shadowing the growth of the global economy, Vivek H. Dehejia, professor of economics at Carleton University in Ottawa, told Sputnik.

Tensions are high across the Middle East after Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump. Following the incident, oil prices grew by 4 percent reaching reach $69 a barrel, the highest since the attacks on Saudi Aramco's facilities in September.

"The tensions triggered off by the recent US action against the top Iranian general poses large risks both to the energy market and the global economy, whose prospects had begun to improve marginally in the past few months.

A big and prolonged spike in oil prices is bad news not just for ... emerging economies such as India but large energy-importing economies in the advanced world," Dehejia, who is also an expert on India and emerging economies, said.

However, energy exporters such as Russia and Canada may benefit from the rising oil prices at least in the short-term, the expert noted and added that the hike in oil prices may persist "for weeks or even months, depending on the magnitude and nature of the crisis."

As Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has vowed to take revenge on the United States over the assassination of Soleimani, many fear that the rising escalation will lead to disruption in oil supply from the Middle East.