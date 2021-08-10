Escalation of Violence in Syria Since July Kills, Injures 45 Children - UNICEF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) An escalation of violence in Syria since July has killed and injured at least 45 children, a senior official with the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund, Bertrand Bainvel, said in a press release.

"An ongoing escalation of violence in Syria, especially in the north, has killed and injured at least 45 children since the beginning of July," Bainvel said on Monday.

Bainvel said an attack in the Syrian town of Al-Qastoun killed four children from the same family. Several other civilians were killed and injured in the attack as well, Bainvel said.

All parties in the conflict should protect children at all times, Bainvel added.