Escalation On Armenian-Azerbaijani Border Alarming - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:52 AM

The escalation of the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is alarming, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved by peaceful means, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The escalation of the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is alarming, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved by peaceful means, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said on Thursday.

"Russia was very concerned about the recent escalation of the situation on the border of friendly Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are convinced that the long-term Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, like any other disagreements in the international arena, must be resolved exclusively via peaceful means, through diplomatic negotiations," he said at a briefing.

Zaitsev stressed that the Russian leadership had made all necessary efforts to prevent further escalation, including through operational interaction with key partners in the region. In particular, Zaitsev mentioned the recent phone conversations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts, as well as discussions with the Turkish side of the current situation in the Transcaucasia and specifically in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

"Mutually stating serious concern about the dangerous development of events in the region, Russia and Turkey proceed from the absence of an alternative to the political and diplomatic solution of the existing problems on the basis of the principles of international law in the interests of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia," he said.

"We are determined to continue working together with partners, including Turkey, in order to stop a new round of tensions, stabilize the general situation in the Transcaucasia, and actively promote the establishment of a political dialogue between Yerevan and Baku," Zaitsev concluded.

