UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Escape From Massacre: Ethiopians Recall Tigray Conflict Horror

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:16 PM

Escape from massacre: Ethiopians recall Tigray conflict horror

:For Ethiopians who escaped intense fighting in their northern homeland of Tigray by fleeing into Sudan, they are now safe; but the terrifying nightmare of what they witnessed haunts them

Um Raquba Refugee Camp , Soudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :For Ethiopians who escaped intense fighting in their northern homeland of Tigray by fleeing into Sudan, they are now safe; but the terrifying nightmare of what they witnessed haunts them.

"I saw bodies dismembered by the explosions," said Ganet Gazerdier, a 75-year-old sitting alone in the dust at Um Raquba refugee camp in the east of the country, newly opened to cope with a sudden influx into Sudan of over 27,000 people fleeing air strikes, artillery barrages and massacres in Ethiopia.

"Other bodies were rotting, lying on the road, murdered with a knife", she added.

Distraught at having been forced to flee their homes, traumatised by becoming separated from family members in the mad rush, and horrified after witnessing killings, refugees wander as if dazed in the camp.

"I lived with my three daughters," said Gazerdier, dressed in a blue dress and white headscarf to protect her from the blazing sun. "When the shells started to rain down on our house, we all panicked and fled in the dark."

Related Topics

Road Ethiopia Sudan Moroccan Dirham Family All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Urwa Hocane wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree organising Al Thiqah C ..

3 minutes ago

HCSTSI President demands new toll plaza constructi ..

2 minutes ago

Special cleanliness operation conducted after sit- ..

2 minutes ago

2,275 women, children found involved in criminal a ..

2 minutes ago

SC issues notices to respondents in customs cleara ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.