Escaped Army Horses Bolt Through Central London
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Two army horses that were seen galloping through central London at rush hour on Wednesday have been contained, police and media reports said.
Photos and video posted on social media and by British news outlets showed the horses running along busy roads, dodging buses, taxis and other traffic.
Both were wearing saddles and bridles, with one apparently covered in blood on its chest and forelegs.
London's Metropolitan Police said it was "working with colleagues in the army to locate them".
A number of prestigious army regiments have stables in the British capital and horses are a regular sight around government buildings on Whitehall, Buckingham Palace, The Mall and in nearby Hyde Park.
The City of London Police, which polices the Square Mile financial district, said they were called at about 8:40 am (0740 GMT) about the loose horses.
"Our officers have contained two horses on the Highway near Limehouse," a statement read.
"We're waiting for an Army horse box to collect the horses and transport them to veterinary care."
The Daily Telegraph said up to five army horses had thrown their riders while they were being exercised and at least one soldier was injured.
Recent Stories
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
More Stories From World
-
China to send fresh crew to Tiangong space station14 minutes ago
-
Critics fear Togo reforms leave little room for change in election24 minutes ago
-
Victims of China floods race to salvage property24 minutes ago
-
Blinken back in China seeking pressure but also stability34 minutes ago
-
'So hot you can't breathe': Extreme heat hits the Philippines44 minutes ago
-
In Tajikistan, climate migrants flee threat of fatal landslides44 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Cup result54 minutes ago
-
Biden pledges swift weapons delivery to Ukraine54 minutes ago
-
China announces new partners for International Lunar Research Station2 hours ago
-
Astronauts of China's Shenzhou-18 mission meet press2 hours ago
-
Partial power outage at Fukushima plant, water release suspended2 hours ago
-
China renews blue alert for rainstorms2 hours ago