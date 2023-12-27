Open Menu

ESIM Cards Help War-torn Gaza Stay Online

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Power cuts have become a fact of life in war-torn Gaza. But thanks to embedded SIM cards, Palestinians can still access the internet and maintain a channel of communication with loved ones abroad.

"Without them, we'd be cut off from the world," said Hani al-Shaer, a local journalist who depends on eSIM cards to do his live streams.

"And no one would know what was happening in Gaza," he added, just as the besieged territory on Tuesday experienced the latest in a series of telecoms breakdowns since the war began.

Human Rights Watch has warned that phone and internet disruptions in Gaza could "provide cover for atrocities and breed impunity while further undermining humanitarian efforts and putting lives at risk".

The idea behind the eSIM is simple: they are a software version of the chips traditionally inserted into phones to connect to cellular networks and the internet.

Embedded directly into a device, they can be activated using a QR code, which Gaza residents receive from family members living abroad.

The 38-year-old fled her home in Gaza City for the south, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have been living in makeshift camps.

Now in Rafah, she had lost contact with her family for over a week. But then her brother -- who lives in Belgium -- sent her an eSIM.

"The connection is not stable, but it does the trick," she said. "At least we can stay in touch to reassure each other, even if intermittently."

