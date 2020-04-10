UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ESM To Provide Eurozone States With Low-Interest Loans Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Head

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 04:10 AM

ESM to Provide Eurozone States With Low-Interest Loans Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Head

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The European Stability Mechanism will provide member states of the Eurozone with loans with a "very low-interest rate" to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling said at the video conference of the Eurogroup.

On late Thursday, finance ministers of the EU member states agreed on a package of measures to ensure recovery of the EU economy from the pandemic. The measures include, among others, a loan instrument worth 240 billion Euros ($260 billion) that will be ensured via the ESM

"In principle, it [the loan instrument] will be available for all Euro area countries on the basis of standardized terms agreed in advance.

Our credit line will provide liquidity at a very low-interest rate as countries can benefit from the ESM's very strong credit rating," Regling said

He added that the "pandemic crisis support" would become available within two weeks if supported by the Eurozone member states.

Related Topics

Loan Euro All From Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

3 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

4 hours ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

4 hours ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.