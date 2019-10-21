Esper Arives in Riyadh to Discuss Regional Concerns With Saudi Leaders - Pentagon

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper arrived in Riyadh for meetings with his Saudi counterparts to discuss matters of mutual concern in the region, Pentagon spokeswoman Rebecca Rebarich told Sputnik on Monday.

"US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper arrived in Riyadh today to meet with key Saudi and US leadership to discuss mutual regional concerns," Rebarich said.

The United States has recently deployed up to 3,000 troops, Patriot missile batteries, a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and other resources to help strengthen Saudi Arabia's defenses.

On September 14, drone attacks caused significant damage to two Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais in Saudi Arabia. As a result, Saudi Arabia suspended the production of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day or over half of its total daily output.

While Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed the responsibility for the attacks against Saudi Arabia, the United States has put the blame on Iran as have France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Iran has denied all claims of involvement in the attacks.