Esper Arrives In Riyadh To Discuss Regional Concerns With Saudi Leaders - Pentagon
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:36 PM
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper arrived in Riyadh for meetings with his Saudi counterparts to discuss matters of mutual concern in the region, Pentagon spokeswoman Rebecca Rebarich told Sputnik on Monday
"US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper arrived in Riyadh today to meet with key Saudi and US leadership to discuss mutual regional concerns," Rebarich said.