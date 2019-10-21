UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper Arrives In Riyadh To Discuss Regional Concerns With Saudi Leaders - Pentagon

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:36 PM

Esper Arrives in Riyadh to Discuss Regional Concerns With Saudi Leaders - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper arrived in Riyadh for meetings with his Saudi counterparts to discuss matters of mutual concern in the region, Pentagon spokeswoman Rebecca Rebarich told Sputnik on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper arrived in Riyadh for meetings with his Saudi counterparts to discuss matters of mutual concern in the region, Pentagon spokeswoman Rebecca Rebarich told Sputnik on Monday.

"US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper arrived in Riyadh today to meet with key Saudi and US leadership to discuss mutual regional concerns," Rebarich said.

Related Topics

Pentagon Riyadh Saudi

Recent Stories

Trump Says Ceasefire in Northeast Syria 'Holding'

3 minutes ago

Attacked Iran's Tanker Sabiti Enters Country's Ter ..

3 minutes ago

26th Senior Management course participants meet co ..

7 minutes ago

UET organizes induction ceremony for new students

7 minutes ago

Patients' treatment in all major govt hospitals co ..

7 minutes ago

Nine arrested in DEO Kolai Palis murder case

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.