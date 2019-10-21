Esper Arrives in Riyadh to Discuss Regional Concerns With Saudi Leaders - Pentagon

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper arrived in Riyadh for meetings with his Saudi counterparts to discuss matters of mutual concern in the region, Pentagon spokeswoman Rebecca Rebarich told Sputnik on Monday.

