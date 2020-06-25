Esper Authorizes Deployment of 4,000 Troops to US Border With Mexico - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has authorized the deployment of up to 4,000 troops to the United States' border with Mexico as soon as October, the Department of Defense (DOD) said in a statement on Thursday.

"Secretary Esper has approved a request for assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and authorized the deployment of up to 4,000 DOD personnel to the southern border, beginning in October," the release said.

The troops will primarily be from National Guard units and will assist in monitoring the border as well as providing support with logistics and transportation of US Customs and Border Protection agents, the release also said.

The troops will not take part in law enforcement activities, the release added.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said illegal immigration into the United States is down 84 percent compared to the same period last year.