Esper Authorizes Deployment of 4,000 US Troops to Border With Mexico - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has authorized the deployment of up to 4,000 troops to the United States' border with Mexico as soon as October, the Department of Defense (DOD) said in a statement on Thursday.

"Secretary Esper has approved a request for assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and authorized the deployment of up to 4,000 DOD personnel to the southern border, beginning in October," the release said.