UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper Backed Firing Of US Aircraft Carrier Captain For COVID-19 Warning - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:20 AM

Esper Backed Firing of US Aircraft Carrier Captain for COVID-19 Warning - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper supported this week's move to remove the captain of an aircraft carrier for comments made about the military's coronavirus response, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters.

On Thursday, US Navy Acting Secretary Thomas Modly announced he made the decision to remove US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt Capt.

Brett Crozier because he improperly sent an email about his concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak on the ship using channels that are not secure to convey confidential information.

"The secretary of defense supported the decision of the acting secretary of the Navy to remove the captain of the Roosevelt," Hoffman told a video press conference on Friday.

There are about 114 sailors on the Roosevelt who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and more cases are expected, according to Modly.

Related Topics

Pentagon Theodore Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

1 hour ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

2 hours ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

2 hours ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

2 hours ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

3 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.