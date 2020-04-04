Esper Backed Firing of US Aircraft Carrier Captain for COVID-19 Warning - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper supported this week's move to remove the captain of an aircraft carrier for comments made about the military's coronavirus response, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters.

On Thursday, US Navy Acting Secretary Thomas Modly announced he made the decision to remove US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt Capt.

Brett Crozier because he improperly sent an email about his concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak on the ship using channels that are not secure to convey confidential information.

"The secretary of defense supported the decision of the acting secretary of the Navy to remove the captain of the Roosevelt," Hoffman told a video press conference on Friday.

There are about 114 sailors on the Roosevelt who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and more cases are expected, according to Modly.