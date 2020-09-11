UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper, Bangladesh Prime Minister Discuss Situation In Indo-Pacific - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:02 PM

Esper, Bangladesh Prime Minister Discuss Situation in Indo-Pacific - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed with Bangladesh Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hasina bilateral relations and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, the Department of Defense said in a statement after their telephone call on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed with Bangladesh Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hasina bilateral relations and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, the Department of Defense said in a statement after their telephone call on Friday.

"The two leaders discussed their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that ensures the sovereignty of all nations, and specific bilateral defense priorities including maritime and regional security, global peacekeeping, and initiatives to modernize Bangladesh's military capabilities," the statement said.

Esper and Hasina expressed desire to continue building closer bilateral defense partnership, the statement added.

The Defense Secretary also commended Bangladesh for its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and regional issues, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bangladesh All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister distributes compensatory cheques am ..

1 minute ago

Nation marks Quaid's 72nd death anniversary

1 minute ago

Sec Urban Planning plants sapling in Zarghoon Town ..

1 minute ago

Turkish delegation visits KP Assembly , discusses ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt to complete its tenure, Zain Qureshi

4 minutes ago

Greece hits 300 coronavirus deaths

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.