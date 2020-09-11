Esper, Bangladesh Prime Minister Discuss Situation in Indo-Pacific - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed with Bangladesh Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hasina bilateral relations and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, the Department of Defense said in a statement after their telephone call on Friday.

"The two leaders discussed their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that ensures the sovereignty of all nations, and specific bilateral defense priorities including maritime and regional security, global peacekeeping, and initiatives to modernize Bangladesh's military capabilities," the statement said.

Esper and Hasina expressed desire to continue building closer bilateral defense partnership, the statement added.

The Defense Secretary also commended Bangladesh for its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and regional issues, according to the statement.