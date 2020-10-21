UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper Calls For Open Communications With Russia, China To Avoid Miscalculations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Esper Calls for Open Communications With Russia, China to Avoid Miscalculations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The United States seeks to keep communication lines open with Russia and China to avoid possible costly errors amid heightened tensions of the renewed global powers competition, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Tuesday.

"We have to keep lines of communication with Beijing and Moscow and make sure there is no miscalculation or misunderstanding," Esper said at the Atlantic Council think tank.

"We are not looking to get into a conflict with either of these countries... We have to work with them, continue to engage, find areas where we can cooperate. Where we can't, we have to compete and, if necessary, confront."

The United States, however, has to be prepared for the worst, he added.

The Pentagon chief said this means strengthening our allies and enhancing capabilities. Esper expressed certainty that the US will prevail in any conflict that could break out today.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Pentagon Beijing United States Tank

Recent Stories

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

11 minutes ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

11 minutes ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

1 hour ago

UN rights chief 'dismayed' at arrests of activists ..

34 minutes ago

Newly deputed District Education Officer elementar ..

2 minutes ago

Murad's press conference based on lies: Haleem

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.