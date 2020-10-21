Esper Calls for Open Communications With Russia, China to Avoid Miscalculations

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The United States seeks to keep communication lines open with Russia and China to avoid possible costly errors amid heightened tensions of the renewed global powers competition, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Tuesday.

"We have to keep lines of communication with Beijing and Moscow and make sure there is no miscalculation or misunderstanding," Esper said at the Atlantic Council think tank.

"We are not looking to get into a conflict with either of these countries... We have to work with them, continue to engage, find areas where we can cooperate. Where we can't, we have to compete and, if necessary, confront."

The United States, however, has to be prepared for the worst, he added.

The Pentagon chief said this means strengthening our allies and enhancing capabilities. Esper expressed certainty that the US will prevail in any conflict that could break out today.