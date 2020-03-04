UrduPoint.com
Esper Discussed Russian Threat With Estonian Minister - Pentagon

Wed 04th March 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed with his Estonian counterpart Juri Luik mutual security concerns, including Russia and Chinese 5G technologies, Pentagon Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said in a statement.

"The leaders discussed their mutual interest in the future of NATO and security concerns, including Russia and the immediate threat it poses to the Baltic States," Farah said after the meeting at the Pentagon on Tuesday. "They also addressed a broad range of defense issues, including the drawbacks associated with incorporating Chinese 5G technologies into the European telecom infrastructure, particularly in the Baltics.

"

Esper praised what the Pentagon described as "Estonia's steadfast commitment to deterring Russian aggression and bolstering the NATO alliance".

He also commended Estonia for meeting the defense spending target of two percent of GDP.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO's military buildup on Russia's periphery will destabilize the region and increase the odds of confrontation.

