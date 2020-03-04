Esper Discusses Coronavirus Outbreak, Other Issues With Chinese Counterpart - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed over the telephone with Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe possible cooperation regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak and other matters of mutual concern, Defense Department Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed over the telephone with Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe possible cooperation regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak and other matters of mutual concern, Defense Department Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said in a press release.

"Secretary Esper conveyed the United States' ongoing concern over the global impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) and reaffirmed the United States' offer to continue to assist China and the region with support for COVID-19 prevention and control," the release said.

The two officials also discussed the situation in Afghanistan as well as shared interests for stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the release added.

More than 94,000 people worldwide have been infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China where the outbreak originated. More than 3,200 people have died, but 51,000 have recovered after being treated.