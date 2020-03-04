UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper Discusses Coronavirus Outbreak, Other Issues With Chinese Counterpart - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:06 PM

Esper Discusses Coronavirus Outbreak, Other Issues With Chinese Counterpart - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed over the telephone with Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe possible cooperation regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak and other matters of mutual concern, Defense Department Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed over the telephone with Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe possible cooperation regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak and other matters of mutual concern, Defense Department Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said in a press release.

"Secretary Esper conveyed the United States' ongoing concern over the global impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) and reaffirmed the United States' offer to continue to assist China and the region with support for COVID-19 prevention and control," the release said.

The two officials also discussed the situation in Afghanistan as well as shared interests for stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the release added.

More than 94,000 people worldwide have been infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China where the outbreak originated. More than 3,200 people have died, but 51,000 have recovered after being treated.

Related Topics

Afghanistan China Died Farah United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of A ..

11 minutes ago

National departments including PIA moving towards ..

5 minutes ago

BHU being made operational round the clock : Mini ..

5 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Governmen ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Services 360’ vi ..

56 minutes ago

Singaporean Daren Tang elected to take helm of glo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.