Esper Discusses Response to COVID-19 With Japan Defense Minister - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono over the telephone the response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and issues pertaining to the security of the Indo-Pacific region, the Pentagon revealed in a readout after a phone conversation between the two leaders on Friday.

"On May 15, Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper spoke with Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono by phone to advance their ongoing discussions on the response to COVID-19, security issues in the Indo-Pacific region, and continued cooperation to implement US forces realignment initiatives," the readout said.

The Japanese authorities have begun to supply medical institutions across the country with the recently approved antiviral drug Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients, media reported on Tuesday.

The US government has allowed an urgent approval of the drug, which was originally developed by the Gilead Sciences company to treat the Ebola virus. Patients in the United States are also treated by hydroxyqloroquine - an established malaria drug used also for autoimmune diseases like lupus.