Esper Discusses Taiwan, COVID Transparency With Chinese Counterpart - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe discussed Beijing's activities in the vicinity of Taiwan and the South China Sea and the need for transparency regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Thursday.

"In their discussion, the Secretary called for greater transparency on COVID[-19], expressed concerns about [China's] destabilizing activity in the vicinity of Taiwan and the South China Sea and called on [China] to honor international obligations," Hoffman said.

Hoffman added that the US Defense Secretary relayed to Wei the need for China to abide by international laws, rules and norms.

The bilateral discussion comes ahead of a visit by US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to the self-ruled island. Azar's proposed visit will mark the highest-level visit by a US Cabinet official to Taiwan since 1979.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing strongly opposed the planned visit.