Esper Discusses With Chinese Counterpart Need for COVID-19 Transparency - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe the need for transparency regarding the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and Beijing's activities in the vicinity of Taiwan and the South China Sea, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Thursday.

"In their discussion, the Secretary called for greater transparency on COVID[-19], expressed concerns about [China's] destabilizing activity in the vicinity of Taiwan and the South China Sea and called on [China] to honor international obligations," Hoffman said.

Hoffman added that the US Defense Secretary relayed to Wei the need for China to abide by international laws, rules and norms.