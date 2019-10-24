Esper Discusses With Croatian Minister Possible Defense Acquisitions From US - Statement

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper discussed with his Croatian counterpart Damir Krsticevic the possibility of Croatia acquiring US military equipment, Defense Department chief spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper discussed with his Croatian counterpart Damir Krsticevic the possibility of Croatia acquiring US military equipment, Defense Department chief spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said on Thursday.

"Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper met with Croatian Minister of Defense Damir Krsticevic today at the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels, Belgium, to reaffirm the defense relationship between the United States and Croatia," the Hoffman said in a press release. "The leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues, including the potential for future defense acquisitions.

"

Esper and Krsticevic also discussed burden-sharing, the fight against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and current operations in Afghanistan, the release said.

The two officials agreed the United States and Croatia to continue their strong bilateral defense relationship and ensure close coordination and consultation, the release added.

Esper and Krsticevic affirmed the importance of maintaining stability in what the United States and is European allies have called the "Western Balkans," according to the release.