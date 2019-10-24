UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper Discusses With Croatian Minister Possible Defense Acquisitions From US - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:13 PM

Esper Discusses With Croatian Minister Possible Defense Acquisitions From US - Statement

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper discussed with his Croatian counterpart Damir Krsticevic the possibility of Croatia acquiring US military equipment, Defense Department chief spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper discussed with his Croatian counterpart Damir Krsticevic the possibility of Croatia acquiring US military equipment, Defense Department chief spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said on Thursday.

"Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper met with Croatian Minister of Defense Damir Krsticevic today at the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels, Belgium, to reaffirm the defense relationship between the United States and Croatia," the Hoffman said in a press release. "The leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues, including the potential for future defense acquisitions.

"

Esper and Krsticevic also discussed burden-sharing, the fight against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and current operations in Afghanistan, the release said.

The two officials agreed the United States and Croatia to continue their strong bilateral defense relationship and ensure close coordination and consultation, the release added.

Esper and Krsticevic affirmed the importance of maintaining stability in what the United States and is European allies have called the "Western Balkans," according to the release.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Russia Brussels Belgium United States Croatia

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 2019 FIRST Global DXB Ch ..

31 minutes ago

US Govt. Needs to Confirm E-Cigarettes Ban on Bubb ..

10 seconds ago

Al Bowardi, Japanese Defence Minister discuss coop ..

2 hours ago

Efforts underway to eliminate dengue

12 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Says EU Likely to Delay ..

13 seconds ago

Young Doctors Association stages protest against M ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.