Esper During Europe Trip May Deliver Plan for Withdrawing US Troops From Germany - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper during his travel to the United Kingdom and NATO headquarters in Brussels might deliver Washington's plan to reduce troop levels in Germany, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at at a virtual meeting hosted by the German Marshall Fund on Thursday.

"Secretary Esper will be in London today and in Brussels, I think , tomorrow. He'll talk about our plan and how we are thinking about delivering it," Pompeo said regarding the US plan to reduce troop levels in Germany.