UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper During Europe Trip May Deliver Plan For Withdrawing US Troops From Germany - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

Esper During Europe Trip May Deliver Plan for Withdrawing US Troops From Germany - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper during his travel to the United Kingdom and NATO headquarters in Brussels might deliver Washington's plan to reduce troop levels in Germany, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at at a virtual meeting hosted by the German Marshall Fund on Thursday.

"Secretary Esper will be in London today and in Brussels, I think , tomorrow. He'll talk about our plan and how we are thinking about delivering it," Pompeo said regarding the US plan to reduce troop levels in Germany.

Related Topics

NATO Washington German Germany Brussels London United Kingdom Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Emirates offers additional cargo capacity on aircr ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

2 hours ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

3 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

3 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.