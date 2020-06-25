Esper During Europe Trip to Discuss Plan for Withdrawing US Troops From Germany - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper during his travel to the United Kingdom and NATO headquarters in Brussels will discuss Washington's plan to reduce troop levels in Germany, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at at a virtual meeting hosted by the German Marshall Fund on Thursday.

"Secretary Esper will be in London today and in Brussels, I think , tomorrow.

He'll talk about our plan and how we are thinking about delivering it," Pompeo said regarding the US plan to reduce troop levels in Germany.

US President Donald Trump earlier in June confirmed media reports that he wants to pull 9,500 soldiers from Germany to bring down the count to 25,000, after accusing the German government of being delinquent in its alliance defense spending quota.

At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany, along with 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in that country.