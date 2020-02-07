Esper Expected to OK Military Centers to Hold Coronavirus Quarantine Suspects - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper is expected to approve a request from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to identify military installations to hold people quarantined on suspicion of carrying the coronavirus, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"Esper is expected to support a request from the [HHS] which asked [the Defense Department] to identify military installations near 11 major airports that could house additional passengers, should HHS facilities become filled," the release said on Thursday.

Under the request, the Defense Department at each location will be limited to providing housing support for up to 20 people as they undergo a period of quarantined observation, the release added.

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. On Friday, China's health commission said 363 patients have died from the virus while the number infected has reached 31,161.