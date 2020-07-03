UrduPoint.com
Esper, German Counterpart Discuss US Plan To Redeploy 9,500 Forces - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper spoke with his German counterpart to acknowledge the US plan to pull 9,500 forces from Germany, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper spoke with German Federal Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer today to acknowledge the department's plans to redeploy 9,500 forces from Germany," the statement said on Thursday.

The two leaders also discussed a need to ensure that any US plan enhances deterrence against Russia and strengthens NATO.

Tuesday, the US Defense Department said the authorization was given to redeploy 9,500 troops from Germany.

Last month, President Donald Trump confirmed Washington's plans to reduce its forces by approximately 9,500 troops as a penalty for Berlin's alleged failure to allocate two percent of its budget on defense, per NATO regulations.

