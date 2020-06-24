UrduPoint.com
Esper Heads To NATO Headquarters For Talks On IS, Afghanistan - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Esper Heads to NATO Headquarters for Talks on IS, Afghanistan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper is traveling to the United Kingdom and NATO headquarters in Brussels for talks on the fight against the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) and Afghanistan, among other issues, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"Esper departs today to Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall, United Kingdom and the NATO headquarters in Belgium to meet with key leaders, as well as airmen and leadership stationed at RAF Mildenhall," the US Defense Department said in a statement.

During his trip, Esper will follow-up on the security matters discussed during last week's NATO defense ministerial, including regional stability, the anti-IS fight, as well as reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon.

The US is currently withdrawing troops from Afghanistan as part of a deal Washington struck with the Taliban in February.

