Esper, India Defense Minister Reinforce Commitment to Military Cooperation - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has met with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh ahead of the bilateral 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi and discussed military cooperation, the Defense Department said in a statement on Monday.

"Secretary Esper and Minister Singh ... reinforced their commitment to deepening military-to-military cooperation, including joint-service cooperation; increasing secure communications capabilities; and enhancing mutual logistics engagements," the statement said.

The Defense Department said the two military officials praised the conclusion of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement between two countries and supported the expansion of information-sharing between them.

Esper and Singh also agreed to cooperate in addressing global security challenges, the statement added.

New Delhi and Washington are scheduled to sign the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (BECA) on October 27, a source at the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik earlier on Monday.