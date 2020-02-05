Esper, Israeli Counterpart Discuss Regional Threats, Mutual Interests - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett met at the Pentagon this week to discuss shared threats and mutual interests in the middle East, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The two discussed a broad range of defense-related issues to include regional threats, shared interests, and the importance of maintaining a strong military-to-military partnership moving forward," Hoffman said.

The meeting on Tuesday was the first between two officials, Hoffman said. Esper and Bennett reaffirmed the long-standing defense relationship between the United States and Israel, he added.

Tensions between the United States and Israel's longtime foe Iran have escalated dramatically in recent weeks since the Jan. 3 killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike.