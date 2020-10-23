Esper, Israeli Defense Minister Discuss Middle East, Regional Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz to discuss regional issues, Department of Defense spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

"The two leaders discussed the security and stability of the middle East," Hoffman said on Thursday.

Both military officials also discussed bilateral defense cooperation and the United States' commitment to maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge, Hoffman added.