Esper Issues De Facto Ban on Confederate Flags at US Military Installations - Memo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday issued a memorandum that effectively bans the display of the Confederate flag at military facilities around the globe.

"The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline ...

C onsequently, in additional to the American flag, Service members and civilian employees are authorized to display or depict representational flags that promote unity and esprit de corps," Esper said in the memo.

The list of flags allowed include those of US states and territories, military service flags, flags of other countries that are US allies, and ceremonial and branch flags, among others.