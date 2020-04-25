Esper, Japan Defense Minister Discuss Pandemic Crisis - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono discussed bilateral cooperation to fight the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Defense said on Friday.

"On April 24, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper spoke with Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono by phone to discuss bilateral coordination on the response to COVID-19, regional security issues and threats to a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region," the Defense Department said in a readout.

The two defense chiefs also discussed continued cooperation to implement US forces realignment initiatives, the release added.

Japan has recorded 12,368 cases of the coronavirus with 328 days as of Friday, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.