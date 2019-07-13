Esper, Kurbanov Discuss Access Uzbekistan Provides to Support US in Afghanistan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) US Acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper during a meeting with Uzbekistan Minister of Defense Bahkodir Kurbanov discussed the continued access Uzbekistan provides to support US military operations in Afghanistan, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a readout.

"The leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues, including regional security concerns, defense modernization, and the continued access Uzbekistan provides in support to our military operations in Afghanistan," Hoffman said on Friday. "Secretary Esper reiterated the US commitment to Afghanistan and the South Asia Strategy, and how imperative it is for regional states to contribute positively for a stable Afghanistan. Secretary Esper also thanked Minister Kurbanov for efforts to energize the bilateral relationship and partnership to counter transnational security threats."

An intra-Afghan conference, which brought together the Taliban and an Afghan delegation, was held this Sunday and Monday in Qatar, concluding with a road map for reaching peace and reducing violence in the country.

Senior Afghan government officials attended the conference in their personal capacity.

The Afghan government has so far been excluded from peace talks between the United States and the Taliban, which began in early 2019 and focus on the withdrawal of the foreign troops. The Taliban say they will not start negotiations with the Afghan government until a timeline for foreign troop withdrawal has been announced.

The seventh round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States ended Tuesday as US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad who leads the talks, departed for China. Khalilzad wrote on Twitter that he would also go to Washington afterward to further discuss the Afghan peace process.