Esper, Milley To Testify On Military Role In Policing Violent Protests - US House Panel

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley have been invited to testify before Congress on the subject of civilian law enforcement on Thursday, July 9, the US House Armed Services Committee said on Tuesday.

Esper and Milley, the civilian and military heads of the Defense Department and the US armed forces, have been listed on the Armed Services Committees' schedule to appear during the same session on July 9 at 1:00 p.m.

Earlier in June, Esper and Milley in highly unusual moves distanced themselves from comments on the use of US troops to uphold law and order proposed by President Donald Trump.

Milley publicly apologized for participating in Trump's stroll across Lafayette Square in Washington during violent protests, saying he should not have been there as his presence created a perception that the US military was involved in domestic politics. Miley later apologized and said he should not have made the comment.

Esper, who was also present at Trump's photo opportunity across Lafayeyye Square, told reporters he should not have been there either, saying he was opposed to Trump's warning to invoke the Insurrection Act to address violent protests and riots.

