Esper, NATO Chief Discuss Preventing Health Crisis From Threatening Security - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:49 AM

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the importance of preventing a future health crisis from becoming a security threat for the alliance, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the importance of preventing a future health crisis from becoming a security threat for the alliance, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release on Friday.

"They discussed the importance of ensuring a future health crisis does not become a security crisis, including support for Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Tod Wolters' plan to prepare for a potential second wave," Hoffman said in the release.

Esper and Stoltenberg also discussed Russia's activities in the region, arms control, counterterrorism, reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan and defense spending, Hoffman said.

Hoffman did not mention whether Esper and Stoltenberg discussed US plans to withdraw 9,500 troops from Germany.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Esper would be discussing the US administration's decision to reduce the number of troops in Germany.

Earlier in June, US President Donald Trump confirmed media reports that he wants to pull 9,500 soldiers from Germany to bring down the count to 25,000, after accusing the German government of being delinquent in its alliance defense spending quota.

At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany along with 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in that country.

