Esper, Norway Defense Minister Discuss Security Concerns About Russia, China - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Norwegian Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen discussed over the telephone security concerns related to Russia and China, including the High North region, the Defense Department said in a release.

"The leaders discussed mutual security concerns, including Russia, China, and the security situation in the High North," the release said on Monday.

In addition, Esper and Bakke-Jensen also discussed burden-sharing in NATO and the importance of readiness, the release said.

The two officials also talked about ways to strengthen the US-Norway bilateral relationship, the release added.