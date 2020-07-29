Esper on Wednesday to Detail Plans for US Troop Withdrawal from Germany - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday will outline plans to withdraw American troops from Germany and move the headquarters of US European Command to Belgium, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified officials.

Esper will detail the plans to remove some 9,500 US troops during a press briefing scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. local time, the report said.