Esper Praises Official Who Resigned After Trump Passed Her Over for Promotion - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Katie Wheelbarger provided "proud accomplishments" and "many contributions" before resigning after President Donald Trump passed her over for promotion, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, I received Katie Wheelbarger's letter of resignation from the Department of Defense," Esper said.

"Katie brought a wealth of experience and the utmost professionalism to the Department throughout her service. Her leadership in support of the National Defense Strategy is evident in the proud accomplishments of her team."

Earlier on Thursday, US media reported that Wheelbarger resigned after she was passed over for promotion because of administration worries that she was not personally loyal to President Donald Trump. Instead, the White House said Army Special Forces officer Bradley Hassell was selected for the post.