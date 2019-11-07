UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper, Qatar Defense Minister Discuss Upgrading Al Udeid Air Base - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 03:40 AM

Esper, Qatar Defense Minister Discuss Upgrading Al Udeid Air Base - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has held talks with visiting Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Khalid Al Attiyah about modernizing the Al Udeid Air Base, Department of Defense spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said.

"The leaders discussed a broad range of defense and security issues, including Qatar's pledge to upgrade and modernize the infrastructure on Al Udeid Air Base," Hoffman said in a readout on Wednesday.

Esper and Al Attiyah met at the Defense Department on Wednesday to reaffirm the strategic security partnership between the United States and Qatar, Hoffman said.

"Secretary Esper highlighted the growing impact of Qatari cooperation with US Central Command and gave Khalid thanks for Qatar's continued hospitality in hosting thousands of US forces," the readout said. "Both parties agreed that US presence in the Gulf region provides stability and security."

Esper also reiterated the United States' commitment to continued participation with Qatar on several initiatives involving military-to-military exchanges and improvements to interoperability between the military forces of both countries, Hoffman said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Qatar United States

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

4 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

4 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

4 hours ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.