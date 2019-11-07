Esper, Qatar Defense Minister Discuss Upgrading Al Udeid Air Base - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has held talks with visiting Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Khalid Al Attiyah about modernizing the Al Udeid Air Base, Department of Defense spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said.

"The leaders discussed a broad range of defense and security issues, including Qatar's pledge to upgrade and modernize the infrastructure on Al Udeid Air Base," Hoffman said in a readout on Wednesday.

Esper and Al Attiyah met at the Defense Department on Wednesday to reaffirm the strategic security partnership between the United States and Qatar, Hoffman said.

"Secretary Esper highlighted the growing impact of Qatari cooperation with US Central Command and gave Khalid thanks for Qatar's continued hospitality in hosting thousands of US forces," the readout said. "Both parties agreed that US presence in the Gulf region provides stability and security."

Esper also reiterated the United States' commitment to continued participation with Qatar on several initiatives involving military-to-military exchanges and improvements to interoperability between the military forces of both countries, Hoffman said.