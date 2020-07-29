Esper Says 6,400 Troops to Return to US From Germany, 5,700 to Go to Other NATO Nations

Some 6,400 US forces will go back to the United States after withdrawing from Germany, while another 5,600 will be repositioned within NATO member countries, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Some 6,400 US forces will go back to the United States after withdrawing from Germany, while another 5,600 will be repositioned within NATO member countries, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters on Wednesday.

"Of the 11,900, nearly 5,600 service members will be repositioned within NATO countries, and approximately 6,400 will return to the United States," Esper said during a briefing at the Pentagon.