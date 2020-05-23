UrduPoint.com
Esper Says 'Absolutely Possible' To Have COVID-19 Vaccine Delivered To Public By 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:59 AM

Esper Says 'Absolutely Possible' to Have COVID-19 Vaccine Delivered to Public by 2021

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Friday that it is very possible to have a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) available to the public by the end of the year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Friday that it is very possible to have a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) available to the public by the end of the year.

"Absolutely it's possible," Esper said. "We will deliver on time the vaccines.

"

Esper expressed confidence in US medical researchers working on the vaccines, adding that the Defense Department has the capability to handle the logistics and get the manufacturing done.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced the forming of new team that will be responsible for ensuring a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the public by at least January 2021.

The United States, as of midday Friday, has more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 95,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

