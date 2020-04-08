UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper Says Accepted Acting US Navy Secretary's Resignation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

Esper Says Accepted Acting US Navy Secretary's Resignation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that he accepted acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly's resignation.

Modly came under fire for removing and criticizing the captain who raised alarms about a COVID-19 outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

"This morning I accepted Secretary Modly's resignation. With the approval of the President [Donald Trump], I am appointing current Army Undersecretary Jim McPherson as acting Secretary of the Navy," Esper said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Fire Army Theodore

Recent Stories

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

44 minutes ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

2 hours ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

2 hours ago

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

3 hours ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.