WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that he accepted acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly's resignation.

Modly came under fire for removing and criticizing the captain who raised alarms about a COVID-19 outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

"This morning I accepted Secretary Modly's resignation. With the approval of the President [Donald Trump], I am appointing current Army Undersecretary Jim McPherson as acting Secretary of the Navy," Esper said in a tweet on Tuesday.