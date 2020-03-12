Esper Says 'All Options on Table' as US Considers Response to Iraq Rocket Attack

The United States has all options on the table as it weighs its response to the rocket attack on the Camp Taji base in Iraq, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The United States has all options on the table as it weighs its response to the rocket attack on the Camp Taji base in Iraq, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday.

"All options are on the table as we work with our partners to bring the perpetrators to justice and maintain deterrence," Esper said as quoted by The Hill.

"We will take any action necessary to protect our forces in Iraq and the region."

Esper said the attack was carried out by Iranian-backed Shia militia groups.

On Wednesday, a rebel group fired 18 Katyusha rockets at Camp Taji in Iraq, killing two Americans and one British national and injuring 12 others. The base is known to host Coalition forces.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said it has not been fully determined Iran is responsible for the attack.