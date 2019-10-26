UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper Says Backs Solomon Islands For Rejecting Chinese Effort To Lease Tulagi Island

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

Esper Says Backs Solomon Islands for Rejecting Chinese Effort to Lease Tulagi Island

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a statement on Friday said he backs a decision by the attorney general of the Solomon Islands to reject a Chinese effort to lease the island of Tulagi for several decades.

"I want to applaud the decision of the Solomon Islands attorney general to invalidate the Chinese effort to lease the island of Tulagi for 75 years," Esper said.

Esper said this decision was critical to reinforcing sovereignty, transparency, and the rule of law in the region.

Esper added that many countries in the Pacific region have "discovered too late" that China uses its economic and military leverage to expand its influence, which may be detrimental to their countries and citizens.

China's foreign ministry previously has said it encourages Chinese enterprises to conduct overseas business in accordance with international rules and abiding by local laws.

Related Topics

Business China Solomon Islands May

Recent Stories

Young Chinese techies imitate human hand movement ..

2 hours ago

PTCL, MoITT organizes art exhibition to support Ka ..

57 minutes ago

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

3 hours ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

1 hour ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

1 hour ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.