Esper Says Backs Solomon Islands for Rejecting Chinese Effort to Lease Tulagi Island

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a statement on Friday said he backs a decision by the attorney general of the Solomon Islands to reject a Chinese effort to lease the island of Tulagi for several decades.

"I want to applaud the decision of the Solomon Islands attorney general to invalidate the Chinese effort to lease the island of Tulagi for 75 years," Esper said.

Esper said this decision was critical to reinforcing sovereignty, transparency, and the rule of law in the region.

Esper added that many countries in the Pacific region have "discovered too late" that China uses its economic and military leverage to expand its influence, which may be detrimental to their countries and citizens.

China's foreign ministry previously has said it encourages Chinese enterprises to conduct overseas business in accordance with international rules and abiding by local laws.