Esper Says No Announcement to Make Regarding Reports of US Troop Reduction in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The United States has no announcement on the reports about US plans to draw down forces in Afghanistan, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters on Wednesday.

"No announcements to make with regard to Afghanistan," Esper said.

Last week, media reported citing US officials that the Trump Administration was close to announcing a withdrawal of a total of 4,000 servicemen from Afghanistan in the wake of the resumption of the talks between Washington and the Taliban.

After the possible withdrawal, about 8,000-9,000 US soldiers would remain in Afghanistan, while the pullout would be phased and occur over a few months, the NBC news broadcaster stated.

Earlier in December, the Taliban announced that the talks with the United States had resumed in Doha after a three-month hiatus. A source close to the Islamist movement told Sputnik that both sides had discussed in Doha the reduction of violence and conditions that could spur intra-Afghan talks to begin.

However, on Thursday, US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad announced a "brief pause" in Taliban peace talks following an attack on Bagram airbase that killed two and wounded dozens of civilians. He said the Taliban must show willingness to respond to Afghan desire for peace.

The United States and the Taliban had for nearly a year been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorists. The talks, however, excluded the Afghan government over the Taliban's unwillingness to talk to Kabul. The negotiations ended with no results as US President Donald Trump announced in September that the talks were "dead" after the Taliban had claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack in Kabul that killed a US serviceman.