Esper Says Pentagon Will Brief Congress Thursday on TBI Injuries After Iran Missile Attack

US Defense Department officials will brief congressional staffers on Thursday with an update on the traumatic brain injuries (TBI) sustained as a result of Iran's missile attack in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a press briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) US Defense Department officials will brief congressional staffers on Thursday with an update on the traumatic brain injuries (TBI) sustained as a result of Iran's missile attack in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a press briefing.

Earlier this week, the Defense Department said 50 US troops were diagnosed with TBI after Iran's ballistic missile attack on January 8 on two Iraqi bases that house US troops - up from the 34 previously reported.

"We are sending teams, briefers to the Hill, if you will, we're going to have a conversation with many Hill staff today," Esper said on Thursday. "I think we need to update Hill staff, members of Congress to understand what TBI injuries are."

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, who participated in the press briefing, said the TBI injuries that US troops suffered in the Iran attacks are mild.