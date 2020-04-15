Esper Says South Korea 'Can, Should' Increase Payment for US Troops Stationed There

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) South Korea has the capability and should pay more for US military stationed in the country, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"My view remains that South Korea is a close and trusted ally of ours, but they are another country.

They can and should pay more to help for our regional defense and their specific defense," Esper said during a briefing.

According to Esper, the State Department is leading the talks with Seoul on the matter.

The United States and South Korea are negotiating on the extension of their cost-sharing deal dubbed Special Measures Agreement (SMA). Under the previous agreement, Seoul paid $870 million, however, the US has demanded that South Korea should increase payment to $5 billion under the new SMA.