Esper Says South Korea 'Can, Should' Increase Payment For US Troops Stationed There

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

Esper Says South Korea 'Can, Should' Increase Payment for US Troops Stationed There

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) South Korea has the capability and should pay more for US military stationed in the country, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"My view remains that South Korea is a close and trusted ally of ours, but they are another country.

They can and should pay more to help for our regional defense and their specific defense," Esper said during a briefing.

According to Esper, the State Department is leading the talks with Seoul on the matter.

The United States and South Korea are negotiating on the extension of their cost-sharing deal dubbed Special Measures Agreement (SMA). Under the previous agreement, Seoul paid $870 million, however, the US has demanded that South Korea should increase payment to $5 billion under the new SMA.

