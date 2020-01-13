(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump never cited any specific evidence that proved four United States' embassies were under threat of an Iranian attack, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday, days after the US killed Iran's top military commander, citing alleged threat of an "imminent" attack.

On Friday, Trump said in an interview with Fox news that slain Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani was plotting attacks on four American embassies in the middle East, adding that the embassy in Baghdad was one of the likely targets.

"Well, the president [Trump] didn't say there was a tangible; he didn't cite a specific piece of evidence," Esper told CBS News.

Esper added that he still shared Trump's view there could have been an attack since he had expectation Iran might attack the US embassies, too.

"The embassies are the most prominent display of American presence in a country," Esper explained.

Soleimani was killed in the wake of a siege of the US embassy in Baghdad, which Washington believes the Quds force commander was behind. While the State Department said the assassination helped foil an imminent attack on US, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who criticized the White House's note to Congress on the operation, expressed reservations about the justification of the strike.