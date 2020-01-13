UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper Says Trump Never Referred To Specific Evidence On Iran's Threat To 4 US Embassies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Esper Says Trump Never Referred to Specific Evidence on Iran's Threat to 4 US Embassies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump never cited any specific evidence that proved four United States' embassies were under threat of an Iranian attack, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday, days after the US killed Iran's top military commander, citing alleged threat of an "imminent" attack.

On Friday, Trump said in an interview with Fox news that slain Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani was plotting attacks on four American embassies in the middle East, adding that the embassy in Baghdad was one of the likely targets.

"Well, the president [Trump] didn't say there was a tangible; he didn't cite a specific piece of evidence," Esper told CBS News.

Esper added that he still shared Trump's view there could have been an attack since he had expectation Iran might attack the US embassies, too.

"The embassies are the most prominent display of American presence in a country," Esper explained.

Soleimani was killed in the wake of a siege of the US embassy in Baghdad, which Washington believes the Quds force commander was behind. While the State Department said the assassination helped foil an imminent attack on US, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who criticized the White House's note to Congress on the operation, expressed reservations about the justification of the strike.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Washington White House Trump Nancy Baghdad United States Middle East Congress Sunday Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent re ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sulta ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indonesian President

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends AI Retreat, launches p ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.