Esper Says US Military Getting Information on Beirut Explosion, Most Think It Was Accident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The US Defense Department is still gathering information about the massive explosion in Beirut, but most officials think it was an accident, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Wednesday.

"Yes, still getting information on what happened - most believe it was an accident as reported," Esper said in virtual remarks to the Aspen Security Forum.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said US generals he spoke with thought the explosion was a bomb.