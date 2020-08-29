Esper Says US Needs to Modernize Nuclear Force Due to China Doubling its Stockpile

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that the United States should modernize its nuclear force and "maintain readiness' to ensure the safety of the Indo-Pacific region amid China's move to double its nuclear arsenal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that the United States should modernize its nuclear force and "maintain readiness' to ensure the safety of the Indo-Pacific region amid China's move to double its nuclear arsenal.

"As Communist China moves to at least double the size of its nuclear stockpile, modernizing our nuclear force and maintaining readiness is essential to a free and open Indo-Pacific," Esper tweeted.

Esper has made his remarks following a meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono. After the meeting, the US Defense Ministry said that both countries were concerned "with Chinese actions in the region."