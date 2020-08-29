UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Esper Says US Needs To Modernize Nuclear Force Due To China Doubling Its Stockpile

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:56 PM

Esper Says US Needs to Modernize Nuclear Force Due to China Doubling its Stockpile

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that the United States should modernize its nuclear force and "maintain readiness' to ensure the safety of the Indo-Pacific region amid China's move to double its nuclear arsenal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that the United States should modernize its nuclear force and "maintain readiness' to ensure the safety of the Indo-Pacific region amid China's move to double its nuclear arsenal.

"As Communist China moves to at least double the size of its nuclear stockpile, modernizing our nuclear force and maintaining readiness is essential to a free and open Indo-Pacific," Esper tweeted.

Esper has made his remarks following a meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono. After the meeting, the US Defense Ministry said that both countries were concerned "with Chinese actions in the region."

Related Topics

China Nuclear United States Arsenal

Recent Stories

Riot in Sweden after anti-Muslim Danish leader ban ..

29 seconds ago

Hamilton takes Belgian pole as Ferrari slump

31 seconds ago

About 12 People Arrested at Protest Against Violen ..

35 seconds ago

Italian coastguard says evacuates 49 from Banksy r ..

4 minutes ago

Hamilton dedicates majestic Belgian pole to Chadwi ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey stages new military exercises in eastern Me ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.