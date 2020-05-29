UrduPoint.com
Esper Seeks Visit To India To Boost Bilateral Defense Partnership - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 08:08 PM

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper spoke by telephone with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and told him that he wants to visit Delhi and expand the bilateral defense relationship, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper spoke by telephone with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and told him that he wants to visit Delhi and expand the bilateral defense relationship, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Friday.

"Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark Esper spoke by phone today with his Indian counterpart, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh," the release said. "The Secretary reiterated his desire to visit India at the earliest, mutually-agreeable opportunity."

Esper also expressed US condolences over the death toll in West Bengal, India caused by Cyclone Amphan and the two senior officials also discussed ongoing cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Defense Department said.

"Secretary Esper and Minister Singh discussed a range of regional security issues and the Secretary expressed his firm commitment to India's leadership across the Indo-Pacific," the release said.

Esper also said the United States stands by its commitment to a strong and enduring US-India defense partnership and discussed with Singh further ways to advance several important bilateral initiatives, the release added.

